Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Trading Down 6.4%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 197,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 401,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.06.
Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Ucommune International had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 59.43%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter.
Ucommune International Company Profile (NASDAQ:UK)
Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ucommune International (UK)
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
- The Institutions Begin To Shed Tightly Held Allison Transmission
- Construction, Concrete and Asphalt Prices Keep Going Up: Stocks to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.