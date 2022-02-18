Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) Trading Down 6.4%

Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) traded down 6.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.50 and last traded at $0.51. 197,719 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 401,537 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.54.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $39.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of -0.06.

Get Ucommune International alerts:

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 26th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. Ucommune International had a negative return on equity of 23.47% and a negative net margin of 59.43%. The firm had revenue of $39.34 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ucommune International stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ucommune International Ltd (NASDAQ:UK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. 3.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ucommune International Company Profile (NASDAQ:UK)

Ucommune International Ltd provides and manages agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides a suite of services comprising individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ucommune International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ucommune International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.