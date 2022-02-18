Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Uniper (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has $42.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Uniper in a report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Uniper from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Uniper from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Nord/LB downgraded shares of Uniper from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uniper currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.42.

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $42.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.16. Uniper has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $42.89.

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

