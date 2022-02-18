United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 2,236 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,272 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,236 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $33,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in STERIS by 80.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1,272.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in STERIS by 100.0% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of STERIS by 55.8% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $7,200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 34,491 shares of company stock worth $8,247,469. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:STE opened at $226.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. STERIS plc has a 52 week low of $170.36 and a 52 week high of $248.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 80.96 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $232.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.07.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.16. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. STERIS’s revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.43%.

STE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

