United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) in a research report report published on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
UAMY stock opened at $0.45 on Monday. United States Antimony has a one year low of $0.37 and a one year high of $2.56.
United States Antimony Company Profile
