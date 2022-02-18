United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 2.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE USM traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,620. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.68. United States Cellular has a 1 year low of $28.16 and a 1 year high of $39.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.58.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of USM. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 81.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,926 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 109,109 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 153,312 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 71,938 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 29,291 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 120.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,597 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 21,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in United States Cellular by 311.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,294 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 19,146 shares in the last quarter. 16.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

