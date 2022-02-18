United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.
Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.83.
NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.93. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,518. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,851,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
United Therapeutics Company Profile
United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.
