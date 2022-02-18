United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Strong-Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning.

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 11th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $218.83.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $198.93. 1,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 412,518. The firm has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.57. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $155.71 and a 52 week high of $218.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $203.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.05. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $617,894.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,494 shares of company stock worth $9,687,224. 12.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UTHR. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $327,851,000 after buying an additional 54,462 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 844,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,962,000 after purchasing an additional 123,295 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 542.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 843,437 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,681,000 after purchasing an additional 712,117 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 760,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $164,425,000 after purchasing an additional 62,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 731,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,039,000 after buying an additional 29,292 shares in the last quarter. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.