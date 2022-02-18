UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Hits Market Cap of $5.39 Billion

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be purchased for $5.65 or 0.00014075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $5.39 billion and approximately $6.72 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $116.79 or 0.00291033 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000588 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002653 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000069 BTC.

About UNUS SED LEO

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 coins and its circulating supply is 953,954,130 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex . The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LEO Token it's a utility token designed to empower the Bitfinex community and provide utility for those seeking to maximize the output and capabilities of the Bitfinex trading platform, will commence trading on Monday, May 20th, at 08:00 UTC on Bitfinex. The tokens will be tradable against BTC, USD, USDT, EOS, and ETH. The company motto, Unus Sed Leo, is a Latin citation from Aesop’s fable, “The Sow and the Lioness.” The fable (in short) details how a sow brags about how many children she has and then asks the lioness if she only had one child. The lioness replies “One, but a lion.” “

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

