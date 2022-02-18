uPlexa Price Tops $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 18th. One uPlexa coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a total market cap of $254,853.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, uPlexa has traded down 18.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000017 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 81% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

About uPlexa

uPlexa is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. The official website for uPlexa is uplexa.com. uPlexa’s official Twitter account is @uPlexaCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for uPlexa is medium.com/@uplexa.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as uPlexa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire uPlexa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase uPlexa using one of the exchanges listed above.

