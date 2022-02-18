US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues Earnings Results

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.54. 111,291 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in US Foods by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of US Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of US Foods in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, US Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.70.

About US Foods

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

