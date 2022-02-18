USDJ (USDJ) Price Hits $1.00

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $14.82 million and $1.35 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About USDJ

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

USDJ Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

