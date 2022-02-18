Vale (NYSE:VALE) Raised to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale (NYSE:VALE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $20.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Vale produced 315.6 Million tons (MT) of iron ore in 2021, up 5.1% from prior-year levels. For 2022, the company anticipates iron ore production between 320 Mt and 335 Mt. The company ended 2021 with 340 Mt of production capacity and expects to achieve 370 Mt by 2022-end after the ramp-up of the tailings filtration plants at the Itabira and Brucutu sites and their respective additions in tailings storage capacity. It is expected to benefit from rising iron ore and copper prices. Its efforts to improve productivity, introduce more high-quality ore in the market and control costs will favor results. Backed by a solid balance sheet, Vale continues to invest in growth projects that will drive growth. Vale has inked an agreement to sell its coal business that will help it focus on core businesses and become a leader in low-carbon mining.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Vale from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.05.

Vale stock opened at $16.60 on Tuesday. Vale has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The stock has a market cap of $85.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,483,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 351.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vale by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 31,060 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Vale by 1,454.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 674,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 630,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

