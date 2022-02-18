Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 12,415 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 271,593 shares.The stock last traded at $127.36 and had previously closed at $127.34.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.45.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VSS. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4,318.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 481,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 470,457 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 444.3% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 521,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,562,000 after buying an additional 425,869 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 49.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 720,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,551,000 after buying an additional 239,292 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,786,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,719,000 after buying an additional 232,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,676,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

