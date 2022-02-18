Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Bought by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,502,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,072,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,765 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 48.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,849,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,211 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,642,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,360,000 after buying an additional 297,047 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,259,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,955,000 after buying an additional 429,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wit LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.4% during the third quarter. Wit LLC now owns 4,823,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,215,000 after purchasing an additional 372,174 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.36. 55,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,199,914. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $79.08 and a 52 week high of $82.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.