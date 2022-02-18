Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.
Shares of VXUS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. 83,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,833. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.
