Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) Short Interest Down 20.6% in January

Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,260,000 shares, a drop of 20.6% from the January 15th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,219,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of VXUS traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $61.49. 83,886 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,963,833. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $59.70 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.20.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.941 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VXUS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 52.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 264,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 42,587 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 195,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,856,000 after acquiring an additional 19,137 shares during the period.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.