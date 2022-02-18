Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.280-$0.440 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $145 million-$165 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $152.46 million.Veeco Instruments also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.28-0.44 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veeco Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.57.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

VECO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 387,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 79.15 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.24. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $19.92 and a 1-year high of $32.40.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.97 million. Veeco Instruments had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 1,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.14, for a total value of $49,561.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 213,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,087,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 915,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,055,000 after purchasing an additional 20,350 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veeco Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Veeco Instruments by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares during the period. 96.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale and support of semiconductor process equipment. Its technologies consists of metal organic chemical vapor deposition, advanced packaging lithography, wet etch and clean, laser annealing, ion beam, molecular beam epitaxy, wafer inspection, and atomic layer deposition systems.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.