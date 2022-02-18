Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. cut its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTR. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,917,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,148,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710,968 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,243,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,337,506,000 after acquiring an additional 879,579 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 350.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,824,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $763,277,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 8.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,221,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $452,872,000 after acquiring an additional 625,734 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 5.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,175,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $409,749,000 after acquiring an additional 354,329 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $51.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $20.73 billion, a PE ratio of 97.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.42. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.44 and a 12-month high of $61.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 339.63%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

