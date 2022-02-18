VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) CEO D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.71, for a total transaction of $647,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

D James Bidzos also recently made the following trade(s):

Get VeriSign alerts:

On Tuesday, February 8th, D James Bidzos sold 3,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total transaction of $648,810.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.26, for a total transaction of $1,106,300.00.

On Tuesday, January 11th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.18, for a total transaction of $1,180,900.00.

On Tuesday, December 21st, D James Bidzos sold 5,264 shares of VeriSign stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.73, for a total transaction of $1,277,730.72.

On Tuesday, December 14th, D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of VeriSign stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.05, for a total transaction of $1,185,250.00.

VRSN opened at $208.37 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.46 and its 200-day moving average is $224.58. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $257.03. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.44 and a beta of 0.86.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The information services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.37 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 46.81% and a negative return on equity of 43.49%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of VeriSign by 53,419.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,005,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $228,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,746 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in VeriSign in the third quarter worth $167,760,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in VeriSign in the second quarter worth $79,125,250,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in VeriSign by 7.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,797,927 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,320,130,000 after purchasing an additional 383,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 11.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,641,886 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $746,623,000 after acquiring an additional 364,653 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $259.00 price objective on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.