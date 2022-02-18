Verition Fund Management LLC Acquires Shares of 35,686 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,606,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,186,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,664,000 after acquiring an additional 120,697 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 580,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,362,000 after acquiring an additional 93,392 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 98,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after acquiring an additional 13,356 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 34,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 17,644 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

D stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.85 and a one year high of $81.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 23.55% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.32%.

In related news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.42 per share, with a total value of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on D. TheStreet upgraded Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

