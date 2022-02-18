Verition Fund Management LLC Increases Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 129,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $3,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its stake in shares of Plug Power by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plug Power by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,039 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Plug Power by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 72,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Plug Power by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,822 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $23.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.51 and a twelve month high of $57.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of -14.38 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.94 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUG. Citigroup cut their target price on Plug Power from $56.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Plug Power from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Plug Power from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plug Power from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.31.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

