Vestcor Inc Invests $2.24 Million in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)

Vestcor Inc acquired a new position in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 56,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 472.8% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,245,000 after acquiring an additional 252,576 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 5.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,549,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,903,000 after acquiring an additional 86,085 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 64.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,803,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,886 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the third quarter worth about $2,262,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period.

Get Academy Sports and Outdoors alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ASO. Oppenheimer began coverage on Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.55.

In other news, CEO Ken C. Hicks purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.91 per share, with a total value of $778,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Brian T. Marley bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.46 per share, for a total transaction of $394,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASO opened at $34.12 on Friday. Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.79 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.66. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 51.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Company Profile

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO).

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.