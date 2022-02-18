Viacoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.27 Million (VIA)

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 18th. Viacoin has a total market cap of $2.27 million and $2,025.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Viacoin has traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Viacoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0978 or 0.00000244 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.71 or 0.00288618 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00014019 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000993 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002661 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Viacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

