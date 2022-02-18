Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Short Interest Update

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the January 15th total of 1,460,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 617,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.18. 4,798 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 797,194. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. Viper Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $14.24 and a 12-month high of $28.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -204.52 and a beta of 2.51.

In other news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $37,320,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

