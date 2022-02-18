Voloridge Investment Management LLC Decreases Stake in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 270,730 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 17,041 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Crocs worth $38,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CROX. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $38,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Crocs during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 37.8% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 496 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 54.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 74.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 536 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 94.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CROX opened at $82.09 on Friday. Crocs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.34 and a 12 month high of $183.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.78, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.74.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The textile maker reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.14. Crocs had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 201.51%. The business had revenue of $586.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 10.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CROX has been the topic of several research reports. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $174.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Crocs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Crocs from $130.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $215.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Crocs from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

Crocs, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, worldwide marketing, sale and distribution of casual footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Asia Pacific and Europe, Middle East & Africa (EMEA). The Americas segment consists of the revenues and expenses related to product sales in North and South America.

