Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $31.70 Million Stake in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 16.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 591,534 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 114,168 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC owned 0.18% of Lyft worth $31,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYFT. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lyft by 70.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Lyft by 191.2% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 664 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lyft in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Lyft by 77.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 886 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

LYFT stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.16 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.59.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Lyft had a negative net margin of 31.46% and a negative return on equity of 57.68%. The firm had revenue of $969.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $95.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.53.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $174,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 33,267 shares of company stock worth $1,388,717 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

