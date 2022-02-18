Vontier (NYSE:VNT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $790.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.53 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 154.60% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS.

Shares of VNT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,637,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.21 and a 200-day moving average of $32.26. Vontier has a 52 week low of $24.19 and a 52 week high of $37.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Vontier’s payout ratio is presently 3.88%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Vontier from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price target on shares of Vontier in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Vontier by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vontier by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 44,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Vontier by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 34,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Vontier by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 246,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,587,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

