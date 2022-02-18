Voya Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Voya Investment Management LLC reduced its position in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 50.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 340,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 340,732 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of New York Community Bancorp worth $4,389,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NYCB stock opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.78 and a 1-year high of $14.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day moving average of $12.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.31. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.07 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 34.08%. New York Community Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.