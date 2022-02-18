Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,096 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of STAAR Surgical worth $4,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,449 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.9% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,900 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 0.3% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,060 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 14.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Keith Holliday sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total transaction of $537,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

STAA stock opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.51. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $163.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.66 and a beta of 0.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

