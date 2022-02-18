Voya Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wayfair were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 193,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,475,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 834.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 117,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,990,000 after buying an additional 104,804 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,841,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,883,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 684 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.78, for a total transaction of $127,757.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Choe purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $258.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,013 shares of company stock worth $23,753,315 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $250.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush downgraded Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Wayfair from $280.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.39.

Shares of NYSE W opened at $130.80 on Friday. Wayfair Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $129.50 and a fifty-two week high of $355.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a PE ratio of 167.69 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.46.

Wayfair, Inc engages in an online home furnishing store. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five distinct sites in the U.S. and through websites operated by third parties in the U.S. The International segment is composed of earnings through products sales in international sites.

