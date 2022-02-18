Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 12,470 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Voya Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,882 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 12,470 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $4,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDDY. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in GoDaddy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,189,222 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,416,000 after acquiring an additional 64,021 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in GoDaddy in the 2nd quarter worth about $415,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

In related news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $115,458.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 7,239 shares of company stock valued at $607,319 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GDDY opened at $83.05 on Friday. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.70 and a fifty-two week high of $90.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.39. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 419.14% and a net margin of 6.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that GoDaddy Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

