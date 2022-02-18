Voya Investment Management LLC Sells 1,311 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Voya Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,311 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GL. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,876 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,354,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $240,000. 74.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GL opened at $104.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.25 and a 12 month high of $108.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day moving average of $95.20.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Kelly Greer sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total value of $1,811,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,249 shares of company stock worth $3,987,335. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Globe Life in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised Globe Life from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Globe Life from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.29.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

