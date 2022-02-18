Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Sells $10,926.72 in Stock

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR) VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.36, for a total value of $10,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
VYGR stock opened at $3.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21. Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $7.22.
A number of analysts have commented on VYGR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.07.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
