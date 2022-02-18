Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €162.82 ($185.02).

WCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley set a €145.00 ($164.77) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Nord/LB set a €158.00 ($179.55) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Warburg Research set a €173.00 ($196.59) price target on Wacker Chemie in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a €177.00 ($201.14) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group set a €190.00 ($215.91) price objective on Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, February 7th.

Get Wacker Chemie alerts:

ETR:WCH traded down €2.50 ($2.84) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €132.15 ($150.17). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,420. The company has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of €102.60 ($116.59) and a one year high of €174.75 ($198.58). The business’s 50-day moving average is €134.47 and its 200-day moving average is €145.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.