Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.95

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.95 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.

The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34.

Wacoal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WACLY)

Wacoal Holdings Corp. engages in the management of its group companies which are involved in the manufacture, wholesale, and retail of women’s intimate apparel, outerwear, sportswear, textile products and accessories. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Wacoal Business, Overseas Wacoal Business, Peach John Business, and Others.

