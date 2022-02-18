Wacoal (OTCMKTS:WACLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $89.95

Wacoal Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:WACLY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $89.95 and last traded at $89.95, with a volume of 23 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $89.95.
The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.34.
Wacoal Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WACLY)
