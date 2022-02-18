Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Bought by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 408.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015,600 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $59,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.0% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,510 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.1% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 7,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 27,007 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.62 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

