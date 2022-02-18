WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $23.00 to $24.00. The stock had previously closed at $12.73, but opened at $13.47. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. WalkMe shares last traded at $14.05, with a volume of 2,346 shares changing hands.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays lowered their price target on WalkMe from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on WalkMe from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, WalkMe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.44.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WalkMe by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the second quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average of $22.97.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 189.88% and a negative net margin of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $53.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME)

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.