Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.270-$3.270 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.88 billion-$6.88 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.59 billion.

Waste Connections stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,178. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $127.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of $97.02 and a 12 month high of $138.82.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.181 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is presently 41.26%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WCN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $145.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $149.00 to $142.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $147.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $139.13.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WCN. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 302,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,256,000 after buying an additional 82,160 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 862.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 232,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 208,198 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,954,000 after acquiring an additional 3,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 394.5% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 19,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

