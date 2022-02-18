WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 3.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WEC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 96.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

WEC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.22.

Shares of WEC traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.71. The stock had a trading volume of 21,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,488,106. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.13 and a 200 day moving average of $93.07. The company has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.25.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.728 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. This is a boost from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.95%.

In related news, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.