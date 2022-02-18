Wellington Management Group LLP Raises Stake in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,181,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 450,688 shares during the quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 0.08% of Encompass Health worth $613,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 100.8% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the second quarter valued at $73,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 23.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 265.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Encompass Health by 53.9% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC opened at $66.90 on Friday. Encompass Health Co. has a 52-week low of $56.31 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.18.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.08). Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 832.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Encompass Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.22.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.