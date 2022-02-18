West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.35 EPS.
WST opened at $387.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.82 and its 200-day moving average is $425.94.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.
About West Pharmaceutical Services
West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on West Pharmaceutical Services (WST)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.