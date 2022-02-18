West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Issues Earnings Results

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.35% and a net margin of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. West Pharmaceutical Services updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.200-$9.350 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $9.20-9.35 EPS.

WST opened at $387.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 52-week low of $253.85 and a 52-week high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $411.82 and its 200-day moving average is $425.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 18th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 313,547 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $147,057,000 after buying an additional 12,432 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 255,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $119,700,000 after buying an additional 22,221 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 129,906 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 26,492 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 219.4% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

