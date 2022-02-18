Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Global High Income Fund has increased its dividend by 9.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Western Asset Global High Income Fund alerts:

Shares of EHI stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.79. 43,824 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,860. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $8.77 and a 52-week high of $10.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Western Asset Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,456,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 293,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Western Asset Global High Income Fund by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 365,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,642 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Global High Income Fund

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Global High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.