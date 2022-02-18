Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, February 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 213.2% over the last three years.

Shares of WIA traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,357. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $14.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.80 and its 200-day moving average is $13.57.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 211,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 344,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 860,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 71,135 shares during the last quarter.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

