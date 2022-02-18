Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.65-$5.05 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.3-$8.6 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.48 billion.Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.650-$5.050 EPS.

Shares of NYSE WAB traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,932,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,311. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.72. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $99.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.36, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.63.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.01. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.00%.

A number of research analysts have commented on WAB shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.86.

In related news, VP David L. Deninno sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.36, for a total value of $476,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John A. Olin purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $91.66 per share, with a total value of $1,008,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.39% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) by 14.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars, supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services, overhauls locomotives, and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

