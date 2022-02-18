Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

WBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westpac Banking in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

NYSE:WBK remained flat at $$14.20 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.90 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Westpac Banking has a 1-year low of $13.91 and a 1-year high of $20.82.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBK. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the fourth quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

