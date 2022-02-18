Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of WBK opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Westpac Banking by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Westpac Banking in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Westpac Banking Company Profile

Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.

