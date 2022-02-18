Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Westpac Banking (NYSE:WBK) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on WBK. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Westpac Banking from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Westpac Banking from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.00.
Shares of WBK opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Westpac Banking has a one year low of $13.91 and a one year high of $20.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day moving average is $16.88.
Westpac Banking Company Profile
Westpac Banking Corp. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank, Business Bank, BT Financial Group (Australia), Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand and Group Businesses. The Consumer Bank segment covers consumer banking products and services under the Westpac, St.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Westpac Banking (WBK)
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Celestica Stock is a Play on Supply Chain Solutions
- The Bottom Is In For Walmart
- Palantir Tests Investors Patience, But May Still Pay Off Over Time
- Buy The Dip In NVIDIA, Before It’s Too Late
Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.