WhiteCoin Price Tops $0.56 on Exchanges (XWC)

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.56 or 0.00001391 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $416.12 million and $6.24 million worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00024954 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00018615 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004136 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001443 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 944,201,250 coins and its circulating supply is 744,201,249 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info . WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

