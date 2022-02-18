Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives $106.88 Consensus PT from Analysts

Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $106.88.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WTFC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Shares of Wintrust Financial stock traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $99.65. 801,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 459,725. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial has a 12 month low of $65.66 and a 12 month high of $105.56. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.48.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.42 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. Wintrust Financial’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. Analysts predict that Wintrust Financial will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

In related news, Director Alex E. Washington III bought 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $89.61 per share, with a total value of $403,245.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,317,000 after buying an additional 75,092 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,289,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $400,080,000 after purchasing an additional 98,116 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 8.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,844,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,135,000 after buying an additional 214,006 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after buying an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 543.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,016,187 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,111,000 after buying an additional 1,702,814 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.