Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 14,020 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 397.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,020 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 102 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

NYSE:LMT opened at $388.77 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $324.23 and a twelve month high of $398.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $356.19. The company has a market cap of $105.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.31. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 91.52% and a net margin of 9.42%. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.21%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $376.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $387.00 to $401.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $440.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $410.68.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.