WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 241,400 shares, a growth of 33.4% from the January 15th total of 181,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 123,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WPP during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in WPP by 45.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 4.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on WPP in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut WPP from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. HSBC raised WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised WPP from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.
WPP Company Profile
WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WPP (WPP)
- Manufactured Housing Stocks to Buy
- Sectors and Stocks that Offer Great Dividends
- Is Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) Ready For All Time Highs?
- Institutions Aggressively Buy Into Draftkings Potential
- 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
Receive News & Ratings for WPP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.