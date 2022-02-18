Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.40.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WH. Berenberg Bank raised Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.72. The company had a trading volume of 745,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,341. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $93.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.76 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 12.81%. The company had revenue of $392.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $384.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, General Counsel Paul F. Cash sold 1,232 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.24, for a total value of $100,087.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 16,873 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total transaction of $1,512,664.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 123.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

