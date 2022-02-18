Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) (NYSE:AUY) has been assigned a C$5.00 target price by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 20.63% from the stock’s current price.

YRI has been the topic of several other research reports. CSFB set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$560.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Peel Hunt decreased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$9.75 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Yamana Gold to C$6.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Yamana Gold from C$6.50 to C$6.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.68.

Shares of YRI traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$6.30. 3,324,491 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,522. Yamana Gold has a 12 month low of C$4.78 and a 12 month high of C$6.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.48.

In other news, Director Peter Marrone sold 100,000 shares of Yamana Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.22, for a total value of C$522,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,092,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,920,824.64.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

